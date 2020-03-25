Nuvista Energy (TSE:NVA) Rating Lowered to Neutral at CSFB

Nuvista Energy (TSE:NVA) was downgraded by equities research analysts at CSFB from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

NVA has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Nuvista Energy from C$3.50 to C$1.85 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Nuvista Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$1.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Raymond James set a C$1.50 price objective on shares of Nuvista Energy and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$4.00 price objective on shares of Nuvista Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Nuvista Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$3.50 to C$1.25 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$3.77.

Shares of NVA stock traded up C$0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$0.54. The stock had a trading volume of 2,708,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,496,735. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.63. Nuvista Energy has a 12 month low of C$0.24 and a 12 month high of C$5.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.45 million and a PE ratio of -2.05.

Nuvista Energy (TSE:NVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$156.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$160.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nuvista Energy will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Nuvista Energy news, Senior Officer Ross Lloyd Andreachuk purchased 14,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$2.83 per share, with a total value of C$40,570.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 91,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$259,027.07. Also, Director Pentti Olavi Karkkainen purchased 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$1.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$110,000. Insiders purchased 88,336 shares of company stock worth $86,346 over the last ninety days.

About Nuvista Energy

NuVista Energy Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, delineation, and production of condensate, and oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Canada. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

