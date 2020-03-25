NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Purchased by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 69.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 133,810 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,703 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for 1.4% of Profund Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $31,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,989,675 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,880,071,000 after acquiring an additional 342,849 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,711,347 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,814,480,000 after acquiring an additional 210,550 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 5,827,815 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,371,284,000 after acquiring an additional 149,366 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,601,427 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,082,764,000 after acquiring an additional 25,058 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,626,261 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $617,960,000 after acquiring an additional 57,433 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.70% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $285.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, February 14th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $304.00 to $268.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.71.

In other NVIDIA news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.91, for a total value of $5,758,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,939,295.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.73, for a total transaction of $50,516.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,638,622.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,160 shares of company stock valued at $12,214,957 in the last quarter. 4.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $3.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $245.62. 19,774,833 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,549,214. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 7.13 and a current ratio of 7.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $258.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.20. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $132.60 and a 1 year high of $316.32. The company has a market cap of $158.79 billion, a PE ratio of 54.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.70.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 25.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 13.94%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

