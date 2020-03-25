NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Earns “Buy” Rating from Wedbush

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Wedbush in a report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $311.00 price target on the computer hardware maker’s stock. Wedbush’s price target points to a potential upside of 26.62% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on NVDA. Edward Jones started coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on NVIDIA from $304.00 to $268.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Cascend Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on NVIDIA from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.71.

NVDA traded down $3.56 on Tuesday, reaching $245.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,774,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,549,214. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $258.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $223.20. The company has a quick ratio of 7.13, a current ratio of 7.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $158.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.70. NVIDIA has a fifty-two week low of $132.60 and a fifty-two week high of $316.32.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 25.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.33, for a total value of $4,446,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,935 shares in the company, valued at $3,098,168.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.43, for a total value of $470,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 169,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,020,510.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,160 shares of company stock valued at $12,214,957 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its position in NVIDIA by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,989,675 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,880,071,000 after acquiring an additional 342,849 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,656,999 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,032,498,000 after acquiring an additional 394,623 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in NVIDIA by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,711,347 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,814,480,000 after acquiring an additional 210,550 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in NVIDIA by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 5,827,815 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,371,284,000 after acquiring an additional 149,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $1,337,713,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.70% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

