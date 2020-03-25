NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Stake Lifted by Tikehau Investment Management

Tikehau Investment Management raised its position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 1,999.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 149,770 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 142,636 shares during the period. NVR accounts for approximately 28.9% of Tikehau Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Tikehau Investment Management owned approximately 4.07% of NVR worth $570,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IMS Capital Management grew its position in NVR by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 279 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVR by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 29 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVR by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 47 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in NVR by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 224 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cim LLC raised its stake in NVR by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Cim LLC now owns 219 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NVR traded up $281.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2,915.00. 53,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,869. The firm has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.57. NVR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,043.01 and a twelve month high of $4,071.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,534.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3,680.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The construction company reported $64.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $59.00 by $5.41. NVR had a return on equity of 40.25% and a net margin of 12.17%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $58.57 EPS. NVR’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 221.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 12th that permits the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other NVR news, Director Alfred E. Festa sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,839.09, for a total value of $3,839,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,821 shares in the company, valued at $6,990,982.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Melquiades R. Martinez sold 1,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,938.00, for a total value of $4,835,864.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,588,022. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,247 shares of company stock valued at $28,086,899 over the last ninety days. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NVR. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of NVR from $4,000.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered shares of NVR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of NVR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $2,700.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. NVR has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,749.00.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

