NWQ Investment Management Company LLC Lowers Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

NWQ Investment Management Company LLC cut its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,757 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 8,874 shares during the period. NWQ Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $17,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 100.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 442,643 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $69,805,000 after purchasing an additional 47,658,854 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Microsoft by 16,050.1% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,254,458 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $39,651,000 after acquiring an additional 6,215,731 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $640,333,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,889,017 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,451,565,000 after purchasing an additional 3,836,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 129.6% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 3,606,254 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $568,706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035,909 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT traded down $1.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $146.92. The stock had a trading volume of 75,541,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,221,152. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $115.52 and a 52-week high of $190.70. The firm has a market cap of $1,166.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $167.14 and its 200 day moving average is $153.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.77.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.02%. The firm had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $174.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Microsoft from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.13.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

See Also: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.