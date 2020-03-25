NY MTG TR INC/SH (NASDAQ:NYMT) Rating Reiterated by Maxim Group

NY MTG TR INC/SH (NASDAQ:NYMT)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Maxim Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports.

NYMT has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine cut NY MTG TR INC/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. BidaskClub cut NY MTG TR INC/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NY MTG TR INC/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on NY MTG TR INC/SH in a report on Friday, February 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.25 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.69.

Shares of NYMT traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.22. 27,199,303 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,935,406. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.41, a quick ratio of 118.84 and a current ratio of 118.84. NY MTG TR INC/SH has a 12-month low of $0.98 and a 12-month high of $6.47. The company has a market cap of $713.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.95.

NY MTG TR INC/SH (NASDAQ:NYMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20. NY MTG TR INC/SH had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 23.67%. The firm had revenue of $44.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.50 million. On average, research analysts expect that NY MTG TR INC/SH will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NY MTG TR INC/SH news, CEO Steven R. Mumma purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.46 per share, for a total transaction of $273,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 919,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,019,967.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kristine Rimando Nario-Eng purchased 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.40 per share, with a total value of $59,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 112,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $605,307.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 165,500 shares of company stock valued at $746,740. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH by 79.1% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 4,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in NY MTG TR INC/SH during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in NY MTG TR INC/SH by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 27,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 6,273 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in NY MTG TR INC/SH during the 4th quarter worth about $194,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in NY MTG TR INC/SH by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 41,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 9,302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.92% of the company’s stock.

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets in the United States. Its investment portfolio includes structured multi-family property investments, such as multi-family commercial mortgage-backed securities and preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; residential mortgage loans, including distressed residential mortgage loans, non- qualified mortgage loans, second mortgages, and other residential mortgage loans; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; and other mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets.

