Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp (NASDAQ:OCSL) Shares Purchased by Partners Group Holding AG

Partners Group Holding AG boosted its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp (NASDAQ:OCSL) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 844,574 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 45,936 shares during the quarter. Partners Group Holding AG owned approximately 0.60% of Oaktree Specialty Lending worth $4,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,243 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the fourth quarter valued at about $151,000. First Foundation Advisors acquired a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 4th quarter valued at about $165,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 117.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,286 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 19,597 shares during the last quarter. 53.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on OCSL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $6.00 to $3.75 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. National Securities assumed coverage on Oaktree Specialty Lending in a report on Thursday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.75 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Oaktree Specialty Lending presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

In related news, Director Craig A. Jacobson acquired 25,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.92 per share, for a total transaction of $100,763.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 96,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $377,515.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Mathew Pendo bought 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.55 per share, with a total value of $29,575.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,507. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 46,205 shares of company stock valued at $197,539 and have sold 257,813 shares valued at $1,409,567. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OCSL traded up $0.52 on Wednesday, reaching $2.95. 2,996,771 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,165,518. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp has a 1-year low of $2.33 and a 1-year high of $5.75. The firm has a market cap of $391.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.68 and a 200-day moving average of $5.15.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $30.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.68 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 79.98% and a return on equity of 6.96%. As a group, analysts forecast that Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.88%. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.17%.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

