Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) Given New $3.75 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Co

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) had its price objective reduced by Wells Fargo & Co from $6.00 to $3.75 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 27.12% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. National Securities assumed coverage on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.75 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:OCSL traded up $0.52 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.95. The stock had a trading volume of 2,996,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,165,518. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $391.87 million, a P/E ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.70. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a fifty-two week low of $2.33 and a fifty-two week high of $5.75.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.02). Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 79.98% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The firm had revenue of $30.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.68 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Oaktree Specialty Lending will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 77,000 shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.48, for a total value of $421,960.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,166,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,114,381.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 94,280 shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.46, for a total transaction of $514,768.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,166,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,811,044.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 46,205 shares of company stock worth $197,539 and sold 257,813 shares worth $1,409,567. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 100,136 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 18,607 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 331,795 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after acquiring an additional 27,010 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 26,381.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,031,469 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,574 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,772,824 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,679,000 after acquiring an additional 311,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 68.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 213,102 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 86,886 shares during the last quarter. 53.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Oaktree Specialty Lending

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

