Oasis Midstream Partners (NYSE:OMP) Downgraded by Capital One Financial

Oasis Midstream Partners (NYSE:OMP) was downgraded by stock analysts at Capital One Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

NYSE:OMP traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $3.46. The stock had a trading volume of 3,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,609. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.83 and a 200 day moving average of $15.14. The stock has a market cap of $110.56 million, a P/E ratio of 1.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.59. Oasis Midstream Partners has a 12-month low of $2.80 and a 12-month high of $22.35.

Oasis Midstream Partners (NYSE:OMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $112.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.40 million. Oasis Midstream Partners had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 16.51%. On average, equities analysts predict that Oasis Midstream Partners will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 5,154 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Institutional investors own 14.02% of the company’s stock.

About Oasis Midstream Partners

Oasis Midstream Partners LP provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services in North America. It offers natural gas gathering, compression, processing, and gas lift services; crude oil gathering, stabilization, blending, and storage services; produced and flowback water gathering and disposal services; freshwater supply and distribution services; and crude oil transportation services from the Wild Basin operating area to Johnson's Corner.

