Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.56.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Oasis Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Stephens lowered shares of Oasis Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $5.00 to $1.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Cowen lowered shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Oasis Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OAS. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 599,950 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after purchasing an additional 160,382 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth about $337,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 33,916 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 13,039 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,289,819 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $70,203,000 after purchasing an additional 3,073,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Oasis Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth about $109,000. 95.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OAS traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.37. 14,256,617 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,633,115. Oasis Petroleum has a 12 month low of $0.25 and a 12 month high of $7.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.29 million, a P/E ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The energy producer reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $483.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.79 million. Oasis Petroleum had a net margin of 7.78% and a negative return on equity of 0.50%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Oasis Petroleum will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Oasis Petroleum Company Profile

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin and the Texas region of the Delaware Basin, respectively. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 413,552 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin; and 23,366 net leasehold acres in the Delaware Basin, as well as approximately 320.5 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves.

