Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fourteen have assigned a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.93.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OXY. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Bank of America cut shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $55.00 to $33.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, Director Elisse B. Walter purchased 3,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.93 per share, with a total value of $123,750.94. Also, Director William R. Klesse purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.81 per share, with a total value of $236,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 149,203 shares in the company, valued at $1,762,087.43. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 28,758 shares of company stock valued at $497,151 in the last three months. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXY. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth $3,853,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 577,517 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,682,000 after purchasing an additional 24,012 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 72,718 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,234,000 after purchasing an additional 13,653 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 69,109 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,073,000 after purchasing an additional 7,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,480,351 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,967,308,000 after acquiring an additional 6,884,914 shares in the last quarter. 78.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OXY stock traded up $1.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,402,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,248,312. The stock has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of -13.56 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Occidental Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $68.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.90.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 4.82% and a negative net margin of 2.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 25.90%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 217.93%.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

