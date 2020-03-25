OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) Price Target Cut to C$2.50

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$3.50 to C$2.50 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 66.67% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James set a C$4.50 price objective on OceanaGold and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Cormark cut their price objective on OceanaGold from C$5.00 to C$4.25 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Pi Financial set a C$4.00 price objective on OceanaGold and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on OceanaGold from C$3.75 to C$3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of OceanaGold in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$3.75.

TSE OGC traded up C$0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$1.50. The stock had a trading volume of 4,017,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,451,075. OceanaGold has a 52-week low of C$1.16 and a 52-week high of C$4.56. The company has a market cap of $777.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.61.

About OceanaGold

OceanaGold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine on Luzon Island in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, United States of America.

