Ocular Therapeutix (OCUL) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

3/18/2020 – Ocular Therapeutix was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/17/2020 – Ocular Therapeutix is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

3/13/2020 – Ocular Therapeutix was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of ophthalmic therapeutic products using its proprietary hydrogel technology to address unmet or underserved needs in ophthalmology. The Company develops and markets eye care products. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts. “

3/7/2020 – Ocular Therapeutix was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of ophthalmic therapeutic products using its proprietary hydrogel technology to address unmet or underserved needs in ophthalmology. The Company develops and markets eye care products. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts. “

3/5/2020 – Ocular Therapeutix had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $7.00.

3/4/2020 – Ocular Therapeutix had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $8.00 price target on the stock.

3/3/2020 – Ocular Therapeutix was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

3/2/2020 – Ocular Therapeutix was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/25/2020 – Ocular Therapeutix was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/25/2020 – Ocular Therapeutix was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/10/2020 – Ocular Therapeutix had its “positive” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $8.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $6.00.

2/10/2020 – Ocular Therapeutix had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from to .

2/4/2020 – Ocular Therapeutix was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/28/2020 – Ocular Therapeutix was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of OCUL opened at $4.92 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.00, a quick ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.17. Ocular Therapeutix Inc has a 12-month low of $2.35 and a 12-month high of $8.12. The firm has a market cap of $253.42 million, a PE ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 2.03.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 million. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 801.90% and a negative net margin of 2,043.34%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ocular Therapeutix Inc will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.95 per share, for a total transaction of $79,000.00. Also, major shareholder Summer Road Llc bought 955,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $4,775,310.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 1,350,862 shares of company stock valued at $6,621,703 in the last 90 days. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Ocular Therapeutix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Ocular Therapeutix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ocular Therapeutix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Ocular Therapeutix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.95% of the company’s stock.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel platform technology. The company markets ReSure Sealant, a hydrogel ophthalmic wound sealant to seal corneal incisions following cataract surgery.

