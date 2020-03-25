ODUWA Price Reaches $0.0957 (OWC)

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded down 11.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. ODUWA has a market cap of $224,868.17 and approximately $48,181.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ODUWA coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0957 or 0.00001432 BTC on exchanges including P2PB2B and Crex24. In the last seven days, ODUWA has traded 13.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ODUWA alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00031369 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00084389 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 740.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000687 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6,708.06 or 1.00372417 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000878 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00068640 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000347 BTC.

BitBall (BTB) traded 32.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000124 BTC.

About ODUWA

OWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,739,803 coins and its circulating supply is 2,349,850 coins. ODUWA’s official website is oduwacoin.io. The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ODUWA is medium.com/@oduwacoin. ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin.

Buying and Selling ODUWA

ODUWA can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and P2PB2B. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ODUWA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ODUWA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ODUWA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ODUWA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.