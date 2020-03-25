Odyssey (OCN) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.46 Million

Odyssey (CURRENCY:OCN) traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 25th. Odyssey has a market capitalization of $1.46 million and approximately $288,179.00 worth of Odyssey was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Odyssey token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges including FCoin, CoinTiger, Upbit and Bittrex. In the last week, Odyssey has traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002428 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00015307 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $169.82 or 0.02584702 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 38.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00185573 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00041200 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00033767 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000171 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Odyssey

Odyssey’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,270,306,738 tokens. The Reddit community for Odyssey is /r/OdysseyOCN. Odyssey’s official website is www.ocnex.net. The official message board for Odyssey is cryptomaa.com/coin/OCN. Odyssey’s official Twitter account is @OdysseyOCN and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Odyssey Token Trading

Odyssey can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Gate.io, Kucoin, Upbit, HitBTC, Bittrex, FCoin, IDEX, LBank, CoinTiger and Bit-Z. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Odyssey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Odyssey should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Odyssey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

