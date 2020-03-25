Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) Shares Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 395,304 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 5.19% of Oil-Dri Co. of America worth $14,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 107,576 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,900,000 after purchasing an additional 7,678 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 71,260 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,232 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 9,512 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 26,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 193.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,532 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 14,206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.98% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th.

Shares of ODC stock traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $33.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,732. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.38 and a 200 day moving average of $34.67. The stock has a market cap of $232.97 million, a PE ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Oil-Dri Co. of America has a 12-month low of $27.51 and a 12-month high of $38.80.

Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $71.01 million for the quarter. Oil-Dri Co. of America had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 12.75%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th.

Oil-Dri Corporation of America develops, manufactures, and markets sorbent products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale Products Group, and Business to Business Products Group. The company provides agricultural and horticultural products, including mineral-based absorbent products, which serve as chemical carriers, drying agents, and growing media under the Agsorb, Verge, Flo-Fre, and Terra-Green brand names.

