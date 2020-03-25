OKB Trading 20.6% Higher This Week (OKB)

OKB (CURRENCY:OKB) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 25th. OKB has a total market cap of $262.87 million and $248.18 million worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OKB token can now be bought for $4.38 or 0.00065088 BTC on exchanges including Coinall and OKEx. During the last week, OKB has traded 20.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00050004 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000660 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $283.36 or 0.04209638 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00036916 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006134 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014810 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00011872 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003489 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

OKB Token Profile

OKB (CRYPTO:OKB) is a token. Its genesis date was January 30th, 2018. OKB’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 tokens. The official website for OKB is www.okex.com. OKB’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OKB is /r/okex.

OKB Token Trading

OKB can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx and Coinall. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OKB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OKB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

