OKCash (OK) Market Cap Achieves $1.74 Million

OKCash (CURRENCY:OK) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 25th. OKCash has a total market capitalization of $1.74 million and approximately $6,784.00 worth of OKCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, OKCash has traded up 10.2% against the U.S. dollar. One OKCash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0232 or 0.00000346 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Trade Satoshi, Upbit and Cryptopia.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00031529 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00084250 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 889.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6,785.50 or 1.01165322 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000889 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00069678 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitBall (BTB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000110 BTC.

OKCash Profile

OKCash (CRYPTO:OK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2014. OKCash’s total supply is 75,069,208 coins. The Reddit community for OKCash is /r/OKCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OKCash’s official message board is okcashtalk.org. OKCash’s official Twitter account is @OKCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for OKCash is okcash.co.

According to CryptoCompare, “OK Specs Released: Nov 24th 2014PoW Ended at block: 33,186Total coins at the end of Pow/Pos Hybrid Period: 36,297,000 OKCashMax Cap: 105,000,000 OKCashFull POS started: Dec 9th 2014Proof of StakeStake Rewards: 69% 1st Year (block 531,257)| 20% 2nd (block 1,022,514) | 10% 3rd (block 1,523,771)| 6% 4th Year on wardsPoS Min Stake Time: 8 hrTransactions: 10 confirmationsStakes: 64 confirmationsBlock Time: 72 seconds average block time.Rpcport: 6969Port: 6970Test ports: ( RPCport 7979 ) ( Port 7980 ) “

OKCash Coin Trading

OKCash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade, Cryptopia, LiteBit.eu, Bittrex, Trade Satoshi and Upbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OKCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OKCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

