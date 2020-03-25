Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) Holdings Raised by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 34.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,465 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,504 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Okta were worth $2,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Okta by 37,668.6% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 912,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,881,000 after purchasing an additional 910,449 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Okta by 73.2% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,810,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,828,000 after buying an additional 765,117 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Okta by 66.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 511,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,057,000 after buying an additional 204,012 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Okta in the 3rd quarter valued at $15,563,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Okta by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,194,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,043,000 after buying an additional 136,687 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Okta alerts:

NASDAQ OKTA traded down $6.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $117.77. 2,102,115 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,841,345. The firm has a market cap of $14.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.16 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $125.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. Okta Inc has a fifty-two week low of $79.55 and a fifty-two week high of $142.98.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $167.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.83 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 35.65% and a negative return on equity of 50.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Okta Inc will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OKTA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Okta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Okta from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Okta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Okta from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on shares of Okta from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.74.

In other news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 2,971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $386,230.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Benjamin A. Horowitz sold 37,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.48, for a total transaction of $4,222,639.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,754,137.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 150,849 shares of company stock worth $18,047,115. 14.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Okta

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

Featured Article: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.