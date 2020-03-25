Old Second Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Old Second Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.50.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Old Second Bancorp from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Old Second Bancorp in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ OSBC traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.78. 7,177 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,753. Old Second Bancorp has a twelve month low of $6.09 and a twelve month high of $13.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.72 million, a P/E ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.20.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. Old Second Bancorp had a net margin of 26.06% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The business had revenue of $32.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.03 million. On average, research analysts expect that Old Second Bancorp will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Old Second Bancorp by 115.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Old Second Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Old Second Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.78% of the company’s stock.

About Old Second Bancorp

Old Second Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional retail and commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiaries. Its services includes personal banking, loans, business banking, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Aurora, IL.

