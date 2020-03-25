Omni (OMNI) Market Cap Reaches $613,144.23

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 25th. One Omni coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.09 or 0.00016249 BTC on exchanges including Poloniex, Cryptohub, Bittrex and C-CEX. Over the last week, Omni has traded up 8.6% against the dollar. Omni has a total market cap of $613,144.23 and approximately $98.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.59 or 0.00590217 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00015050 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000863 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000037 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007656 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002443 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Omni Coin Profile

Omni (OMNI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 618,884 coins and its circulating supply is 562,568 coins. Omni’s official website is www.omnilayer.org. Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Omni’s official message board is www.reddit.com/r/omni.

Buying and Selling Omni

Omni can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX, Cryptohub, Bittrex and Poloniex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Omni should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Omni using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

