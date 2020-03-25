Oncimmune Holdings PLC (LON:ONC) Insider Purchases £8,820 in Stock

Oncimmune Holdings PLC (LON:ONC) insider Meinhard Schmidt bought 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 49 ($0.64) per share, for a total transaction of £8,820 ($11,602.21).

Shares of LON:ONC traded up GBX 2 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 48.50 ($0.64). 62,502 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,554. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 54.24 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 58.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 375.32, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 3.91. Oncimmune Holdings PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 30 ($0.39) and a twelve month high of GBX 111.45 ($1.47).

Separately, FinnCap reaffirmed a “corporate” rating on shares of Oncimmune in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th.

Oncimmune Company Profile

Oncimmune Holdings Plc, an early cancer detection company, develops and commercializes products to diagnose cancer in the United Kingdom and North America. The company engages in the development of autoantibody based platform to allow cancer detection to a range of solid cancer tumor types. It offers EarlyCDT-Lung, a blood test, which is ordered by a doctor to aid in the risk assessment and early detection of lung cancer in high-risk patients and to stratify indeterminate pulmonary nodules for the risk of malignancy.

