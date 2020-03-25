Onconova Therapeutics’ (ONTX) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

ONTX has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine lowered Onconova Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $1.30 price target on shares of Onconova Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Maxim Group lowered Onconova Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Onconova Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Onconova Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.70.

ONTX stock opened at $0.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $44.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 2.27. Onconova Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.10 and a twelve month high of $4.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.64.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 2,123.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 98,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 94,535 shares during the period. Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC purchased a new position in shares of Onconova Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $96,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 1,311.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 645,007 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 599,303 shares during the period. Finally, Sabby Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Onconova Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $682,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

About Onconova Therapeutics

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule product candidates to treat cancer. Its product candidates include Rigosertib IV, which is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with higher risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS); Rigosertib oral in combination with azacitidine that is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with higher-risk MDS; and Rigosertib oral, which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with lower risk MDS.

