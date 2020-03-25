ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Director Brian L. Derksen Acquires 8,700 Shares

ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Director Brian L. Derksen purchased 8,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.70 per share, with a total value of $197,490.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,260. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE OKE traded up $1.00 on Wednesday, reaching $23.05. The company had a trading volume of 7,926,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,539,167. The firm has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.18. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.16 and a fifty-two week high of $78.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77. ONEOK had a return on equity of 20.27% and a net margin of 12.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research cut ONEOK from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of ONEOK from $82.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.48.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in ONEOK by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,734,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,644,664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793,003 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,405,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $483,721,000 after purchasing an additional 279,184 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,728,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $282,173,000 after purchasing an additional 393,054 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth about $273,719,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,272,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $247,640,000 after purchasing an additional 77,252 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

