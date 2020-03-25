Onix (ONX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $14,128.86

Onix (CURRENCY:ONX) traded 24.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 25th. Onix has a market cap of $14,128.86 and approximately $17.00 worth of Onix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Onix coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Onix has traded 27.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polis (POLIS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00007131 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000019 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

KZ Cash (KZC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000710 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Onix Coin Profile

Onix (ONX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 26th, 2017. Onix’s total supply is 112,119,457 coins and its circulating supply is 107,072,781 coins. Onix’s official website is www.onixcoin.com. Onix’s official Twitter account is @onix_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Onix is /r/ONIXCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Onix Coin Trading

Onix can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Onix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Onix should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Onix using one of the exchanges listed above.

