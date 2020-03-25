Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX) Shares Sold by Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd.

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,075,739 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 35,507 shares during the period. Open Text accounts for approximately 1.8% of Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. owned about 2.61% of Open Text worth $311,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTEX. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Open Text by 2,746.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,374,912 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $60,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326,613 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Open Text by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,268,119 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $99,966,000 after purchasing an additional 937,241 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in shares of Open Text by 11,854,257.1% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 829,805 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,569,000 after purchasing an additional 829,798 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Open Text by 6,048.1% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 715,765 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,569,000 after purchasing an additional 704,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service purchased a new position in shares of Open Text in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,079,000. 66.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Open Text alerts:

Open Text stock opened at $32.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Open Text Corp has a 1-year low of $29.11 and a 1-year high of $47.85. The company has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of 26.50 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.51.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.39. Open Text had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $771.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.04%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Open Text in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup lifted their target price on Open Text from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Pi Financial upgraded Open Text from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Open Text from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.78.

Open Text Profile

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; digital process automation, which enables organizations to transform into digital and data-driven businesses through automation; and discovery suite that provides forensics and unstructured data analytics for searching, collecting, and investigating enterprise data to manage legal obligations and risk.

Featured Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Open Text Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Text and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.