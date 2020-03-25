Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX) Shares Sold by Intact Investment Management Inc.

Intact Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) by 79.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 136,740 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 523,000 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of Open Text worth $7,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OTEX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Open Text by 194.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 215,206 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,270,000 after purchasing an additional 142,096 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Open Text by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 177,618 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,250,000 after buying an additional 7,955 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden grew its holdings in Open Text by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 133,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,187,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Open Text by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 108,435 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,425,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Open Text by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 321,912 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,137,000 after buying an additional 46,860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OTEX traded up $1.93 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 834,026. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.85 and a 200 day moving average of $42.51. The company has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.55 and a beta of 0.59. Open Text Corp has a 1 year low of $29.11 and a 1 year high of $47.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $771.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.01 million. Open Text had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 11.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Open Text’s payout ratio is 66.04%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Pi Financial upgraded Open Text from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Open Text from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. TD Securities raised their target price on Open Text from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Open Text from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Open Text presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.78.

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; digital process automation, which enables organizations to transform into digital and data-driven businesses through automation; and discovery suite that provides forensics and unstructured data analytics for searching, collecting, and investigating enterprise data to manage legal obligations and risk.

