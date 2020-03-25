OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.20 EPS

OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The medical research company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. OpGen had a negative net margin of 397.44% and a negative return on equity of 662.90%. The firm had revenue of $0.82 million for the quarter.

Shares of OPGN traded down $0.27 on Wednesday, reaching $2.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 597,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,265,327. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. OpGen has a twelve month low of $0.92 and a twelve month high of $20.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.53 million, a PE ratio of -0.11 and a beta of -1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.34 and a 200-day moving average of $2.93.

Get OpGen alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OpGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th.

About OpGen

OpGen, Inc, a precision medicine company, engages in developing molecular information products and services to combat infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes molecular diagnostics and informatics to help combat infectious diseases. It also helps clinicians with information about life threatening infections, enhance patient outcomes, and decrease the spread of infections caused by multidrug-resistant microorganisms.

Featured Story: 52 Week Highs and Lows



Receive News & Ratings for OpGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OpGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.