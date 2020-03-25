Oppenheimer Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for Target Hospitality Corp. (NYSE:TH)

Target Hospitality Corp. (NYSE:TH) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Target Hospitality in a research note issued on Sunday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer analyst S. Schneeberger now forecasts that the company will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.11. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Target Hospitality’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

Target Hospitality (NYSE:TH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $76.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.39 million.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Target Hospitality from $5.50 to $4.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Target Hospitality from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Target Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Target Hospitality from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded Target Hospitality from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Target Hospitality presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.88.

TH stock opened at $1.36 on Wednesday. Target Hospitality has a fifty-two week low of $1.19 and a fifty-two week high of $11.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.12.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Target Hospitality in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Target Hospitality in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Target Hospitality by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Target Hospitality in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Target Hospitality by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 12,901 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, Director Andrew P. Studdert purchased 45,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.64 per share, for a total transaction of $74,870.92. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 115,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,670.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Target Hospitality Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty rental accommodations with catering and value-added hospitality services in the United States. The company was formerly known as Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Target Hospitality Corp. in March 2019. The company is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

