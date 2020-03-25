Oppenheimer Comments on TENCENT HOLDING/ADR’s Q1 2020 Earnings (OTCMKTS:TCEHY)

TENCENT HOLDING/ADR (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer decreased their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of TENCENT HOLDING/ADR in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.31 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.37. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for TENCENT HOLDING/ADR’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

TENCENT HOLDING/ADR (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $15.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.76 billion. TENCENT HOLDING/ADR had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 24.82%.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of TENCENT HOLDING/ADR in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Macquarie assumed coverage on TENCENT HOLDING/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TENCENT HOLDING/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TENCENT HOLDING/ADR presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.50.

OTCMKTS:TCEHY opened at $48.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $443.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.11. TENCENT HOLDING/ADR has a one year low of $40.04 and a one year high of $53.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Tencent Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides Internet value-added services (VAS) and online advertising services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, North America, Europe, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company operates through VAS, Online Advertising, and Others segments.

