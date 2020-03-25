Oppenheimer Cuts Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Price Target to

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) had its price target cut by Oppenheimer from to in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on MA. Compass Point began coverage on Mastercard in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Mastercard from $305.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Mastercard from $316.00 to $287.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Mastercard from $294.00 to $266.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective (up from $336.00) on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $321.41.

NYSE MA traded up $19.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $256.48. 12,567,890 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,200,171. The business’s 50 day moving average is $295.79 and its 200-day moving average is $290.39. Mastercard has a 12-month low of $199.99 and a 12-month high of $347.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 150.46% and a net margin of 48.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard will post 8.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 3rd that allows the company to buyback $8.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 38,536 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.03, for a total value of $12,217,068.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 111,833,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,454,539,948.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 954 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $319,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 13,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,386,155. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 425,819 shares of company stock valued at $135,948,244. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in Mastercard during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Mastercard by 52.8% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 110 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Delphi Private Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 75.61% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

