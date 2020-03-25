Oppenheimer Lowers Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Price Target to

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Oppenheimer from to in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Incyte in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Incyte from $86.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Incyte from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Incyte has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:INCY traded up $2.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.59. 2,465,902 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,483,660. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.67. The company has a market cap of $13.70 billion, a PE ratio of 33.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.90. Incyte has a 12 month low of $62.48 and a 12 month high of $96.79.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. Incyte had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The company had revenue of $579.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Incyte will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Paula J. Swain sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,079,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Incyte by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Incyte in the 4th quarter worth about $178,921,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Incyte in the 4th quarter worth about $24,231,000. LMR Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Incyte by 121.7% in the 4th quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 13,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 7,432 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Incyte in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

