Orbs Tops One Day Trading Volume of $524,459.00 (ORBS)

Orbs (CURRENCY:ORBS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 25th. Over the last seven days, Orbs has traded 3.7% higher against the dollar. Orbs has a total market capitalization of $19.27 million and $524,459.00 worth of Orbs was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orbs token can currently be bought for $0.0092 or 0.00000138 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including ProBit Exchange, Bilaxy, Bittrex and Upbit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002414 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015036 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $172.57 or 0.02591499 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00184855 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00041993 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00033953 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000170 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Orbs Token Profile

Orbs was first traded on May 1st, 2018. Orbs’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,091,890,403 tokens. Orbs’ official message board is www.orbs.com/blog. The Reddit community for Orbs is /r/ORBS_Network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orbs’ official Twitter account is @OrbisToken. Orbs’ official website is www.orbs.com.

Orbs Token Trading

Orbs can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, ProBit Exchange, Bilaxy and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbs should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orbs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

