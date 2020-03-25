Orion Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ORN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $159.45 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Orion Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ORN) will announce $159.45 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Orion Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $156.41 million and the highest estimate coming in at $162.50 million. Orion Group reported sales of $143.11 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Orion Group will report full-year sales of $732.63 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $711.50 million to $753.76 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $774.69 million, with estimates ranging from $746.00 million to $803.37 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Orion Group.

Get Orion Group alerts:

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The construction company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The company had revenue of $199.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.58 million. Orion Group had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a positive return on equity of 0.03%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ORN shares. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Orion Group from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.10 price target on shares of Orion Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Orion Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Orion Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Orion Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.68.

ORN opened at $2.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $61.58 million, a P/E ratio of -11.67 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.54 and a 200 day moving average of $4.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.42. Orion Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.53 and a fifty-two week high of $5.99.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Orion Group by 5.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 267,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after buying an additional 14,700 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in Orion Group during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Orion Group in the fourth quarter worth about $166,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Orion Group by 9.0% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 50,963 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 4,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Orion Group in the fourth quarter worth about $147,000. Institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

About Orion Group

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company's marine construction services include construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Orion Group (ORN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.