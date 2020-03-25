Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) to post $0.50 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Ormat Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.54. Ormat Technologies posted earnings per share of $0.51 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Ormat Technologies will report full year earnings of $1.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $2.09. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.93 to $2.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Ormat Technologies.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The energy company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.28). Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 5.01%. The firm had revenue of $192.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.34 million.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Ormat Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.75.

Shares of NYSE ORA traded down $5.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.94. The company had a trading volume of 338,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,281. Ormat Technologies has a 52 week low of $54.80 and a 52 week high of $87.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.68. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 39.15, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.10.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. Ormat Technologies’s payout ratio is 30.14%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ormat Technologies in the third quarter worth $71,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ormat Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $123,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 42.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,969 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQ Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ormat Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

About Ormat Technologies

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, New Zealand, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Other. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

