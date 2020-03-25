Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management Cuts Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management cut its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,780 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 5,543 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 4.8% of Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management’s holdings in Apple were worth $12,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AAPL. Orgel Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,588 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Apple by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 23,917 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,357,000 after buying an additional 2,328 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at about $466,000. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in Apple by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 171,946 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $38,511,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in Apple by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 8,002 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AAPL traded down $1.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $245.52. 75,697,420 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,562,544. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.27 and a fifty-two week high of $327.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $291.20 and a 200-day moving average of $269.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,074.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.30.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The company had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.18 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Apple from to in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Apple from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective (down previously from $345.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $305.00.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at $345,077,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

