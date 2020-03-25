Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) Shares Sold by Walthausen & Co. LLC

Walthausen & Co. LLC cut its holdings in Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) by 22.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,326 shares during the quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Oshkosh worth $7,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OSK. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Oshkosh by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Oshkosh by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on OSK shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Oshkosh from $91.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Oshkosh from $103.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Oshkosh from $87.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded Oshkosh from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Oshkosh from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Oshkosh has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.92.

Shares of NYSE OSK traded up $3.88 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.88. 930,410 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 812,535. Oshkosh Corp has a 52-week low of $46.72 and a 52-week high of $95.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.11 and a 200-day moving average of $82.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.96.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 21.05%. Oshkosh’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Oshkosh Corp will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.44%.

In other news, CFO David M. Sagehorn sold 22,775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.65, for a total transaction of $2,019,003.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 183,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,273,746.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP James C. Freeders sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.28, for a total value of $315,980.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,059.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 167,864 shares of company stock worth $15,421,607. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

