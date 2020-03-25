Osmotica Pharmaceuticals’ (OSMT) Buy Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 157.07% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub lowered Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.36.

Get Osmotica Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of OSMT traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.89. 90,779 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213,271. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $212.78 million and a PE ratio of -0.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.24. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.20 and a one year high of $7.97.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $59.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.88 million. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 5.97% and a negative net margin of 112.57%. Sell-side analysts expect that Osmotica Pharmaceuticals will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Osmotica Pharmaceuticals news, Director Sriram Venkataraman bought 1,250,000 shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $6,250,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 22,485,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,426,485. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great Point Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $11,625,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new position in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,147,000. Broadfin Capital LLC bought a new position in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,096,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,682,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 290.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 510,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,566,000 after acquiring an additional 379,300 shares during the last quarter. 6.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Osmotica Pharmaceuticals

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes specialty products that target markets with underserved patient populations. The company's promoted approved products include specialty neurology products, such as M-72 to treat ADHD; Osmolex ER for treating Parkinson's and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adults; Lorzone for muscle spasms; ConZip to treat pain; and Ontinua ER for treating opioid withdrawal symptoms.

Recommended Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Osmotica Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osmotica Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.