Osmotica Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:OSMT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:OSMT) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.60.

Several analysts have commented on OSMT shares. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink started coverage on Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.13 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The company has a market capitalization of $215.35 million and a P/E ratio of -0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.15 and its 200 day moving average is $5.24. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.20 and a twelve month high of $7.97.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.52). Osmotica Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 112.57% and a negative return on equity of 5.97%. The business had revenue of $59.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.88 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Osmotica Pharmaceuticals will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Osmotica Pharmaceuticals news, Director Sriram Venkataraman bought 1,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $6,250,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 22,485,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,426,485. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 137,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 32,740 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 168.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 7,713 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 233.6% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 81,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 57,115 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $354,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.81% of the company’s stock.

About Osmotica Pharmaceuticals

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes specialty products that target markets with underserved patient populations. The company's promoted approved products include specialty neurology products, such as M-72 to treat ADHD; Osmolex ER for treating Parkinson's and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adults; Lorzone for muscle spasms; ConZip to treat pain; and Ontinua ER for treating opioid withdrawal symptoms.

