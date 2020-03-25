Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Price Target Lowered to $37.00 at Deutsche Bank

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank from $75.00 to $37.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 2.01% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on OC. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Longbow Research lifted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.28.

Shares of NYSE:OC traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.27. The stock had a trading volume of 10,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,213,158. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.94. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Owens Corning has a fifty-two week low of $28.56 and a fifty-two week high of $68.72.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The construction company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.02. Owens Corning had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Prithvi Gandhi acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.90 per share, with a total value of $234,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,814 shares in the company, valued at $2,430,076.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Partners boosted its position in Owens Corning by 11.9% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,566,299 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $541,353,000 after purchasing an additional 912,294 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Owens Corning by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,410,566 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $287,216,000 after purchasing an additional 192,317 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Owens Corning by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,491,814 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $162,267,000 after purchasing an additional 130,700 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Owens Corning by 470.6% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,787,865 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $116,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Owens Corning by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,276,745 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $83,068,000 after purchasing an additional 69,298 shares in the last quarter. 97.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

