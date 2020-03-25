OWNDATA (OWN) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $18,890.00

OWNDATA (CURRENCY:OWN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. One OWNDATA token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit and IDEX. OWNDATA has a total market cap of $436,154.46 and $18,890.00 worth of OWNDATA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, OWNDATA has traded up 48% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004816 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00037586 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.18 or 0.00347406 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000985 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015015 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00014527 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001808 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

OWNDATA Token Profile

OWNDATA (OWN) is a token. OWNDATA’s total supply is 110,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,000,000,000 tokens. OWNDATA’s official Twitter account is @owndata_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. OWNDATA’s official website is owndata.network. The official message board for OWNDATA is medium.com/@owndata.

OWNDATA Token Trading

OWNDATA can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OWNDATA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OWNDATA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OWNDATA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

