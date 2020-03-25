Oxford BioMedica plc (LON:OXB) Insider Buys £2,675.10 in Stock

Oxford BioMedica plc (LON:OXB) insider Lorenzo Tallarigo bought 482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 555 ($7.30) per share, for a total transaction of £2,675.10 ($3,518.94).

Lorenzo Tallarigo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 26th, Lorenzo Tallarigo bought 438 shares of Oxford BioMedica stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 610 ($8.02) per share, for a total transaction of £2,671.80 ($3,514.60).

On Friday, January 31st, Lorenzo Tallarigo bought 445 shares of Oxford BioMedica stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 601 ($7.91) per share, for a total transaction of £2,674.45 ($3,518.09).

LON OXB remained flat at $GBX 550 ($7.23) during trading on Wednesday. 59,662 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,890,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.55, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market cap of $412.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 588.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 594.02. Oxford BioMedica plc has a 1-year low of GBX 365.31 ($4.81) and a 1-year high of GBX 793 ($10.43).

A number of research firms have commented on OXB. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford BioMedica in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford BioMedica in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th.

About Oxford BioMedica

Oxford BioMedica plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and bioprocessing of lentiviral vector and cell therapy products for the treatment of various cancers, Parkinson's, central nervous system disorders, and ocular conditions in Europe and internationally. The company operates through Platform and Product segments.

