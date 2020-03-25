PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Stock Holdings Lowered by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC lowered its position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 49.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,000 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $1,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of PACCAR by 57.6% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of PACCAR by 272.5% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PACCAR during the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of PACCAR by 230.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Welch Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PACCAR during the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.90% of the company’s stock.

Get PACCAR alerts:

In other news, VP Marco A. Davila sold 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.84, for a total transaction of $482,608.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,113,734.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.47, for a total transaction of $30,011.41. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,111.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PCAR opened at $57.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.12 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. PACCAR Inc has a 52-week low of $49.11 and a 52-week high of $83.41.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. PACCAR had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 24.87%. The company had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PCAR shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of PACCAR from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of PACCAR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of PACCAR from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. PACCAR has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.46.

About PACCAR

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Featured Story: Neutral Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR).

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.