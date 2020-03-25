Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.50.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PACB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pacific Biosciences of California from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. BidaskClub upgraded Pacific Biosciences of California from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Pacific Biosciences of California from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th.

Get Pacific Biosciences of California alerts:

In other Pacific Biosciences of California news, CFO Susan K. Barnes sold 12,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.44, for a total value of $55,757.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 874,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,884,165.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Hunkapiller sold 525,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.49, for a total value of $2,361,717.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,398,215 shares in the company, valued at $10,767,985.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 546,363 shares of company stock worth $2,448,517 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PACB. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the 4th quarter worth about $27,148,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the 4th quarter worth about $15,420,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 32,667.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,888,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894,700 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 4,581.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,483,872 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 75.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,876,774 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,647,000 after purchasing an additional 807,174 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PACB traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.05. 107,849 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,137,645. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Pacific Biosciences of California has a 12 month low of $2.20 and a 12 month high of $7.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $486.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 2.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.76.

About Pacific Biosciences of California

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company's single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. It offers PacBio RS II and Sequel Systems that conducts, monitors, and analyzes single molecule biochemical reactions in real time.

Further Reading: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.