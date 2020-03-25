Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) Rating Increased to Overweight at Stephens

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) was upgraded by stock analysts at Stephens from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on PPBI. BidaskClub downgraded Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a report on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. TheStreet downgraded Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.50.

Shares of PPBI opened at $16.53 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $889.48 million, a PE ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.36. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a 12-month low of $13.93 and a 12-month high of $34.90.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $122.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.50 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 28.45% and a return on equity of 7.99%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pacific Premier Bancorp will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $6,593,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $19,736,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 816,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,632,000 after acquiring an additional 26,793 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 219.9% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 78,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after acquiring an additional 54,240 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 267.3% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 28,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 20,674 shares during the period. 86.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

