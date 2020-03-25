Pacira Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Pacira Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX) to announce earnings of $0.43 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Pacira Biosciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.49 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.33. Pacira Biosciences reported earnings per share of $0.22 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 95.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Pacira Biosciences will report full-year earnings of $2.33 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $2.71. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.37 to $3.83. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Pacira Biosciences.

Get Pacira Biosciences alerts:

Pacira Biosciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $122.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.04 million. Pacira Biosciences had a positive return on equity of 10.81% and a negative net margin of 2.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink upgraded Pacira Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Pacira Biosciences from to in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Pacira Biosciences from $65.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Pacira Biosciences from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks started coverage on Pacira Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.56.

Shares of NASDAQ PCRX traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $30.42. 471,788 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 967,994. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -108.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Pacira Biosciences has a 52-week low of $27.46 and a 52-week high of $51.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.04.

In other Pacira Biosciences news, CEO David M. Stack sold 25,000 shares of Pacira Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.68, for a total transaction of $1,067,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Roy Winston acquired 2,500 shares of Pacira Biosciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.50 per share, with a total value of $91,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCRX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Pacira Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $24,517,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Pacira Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $247,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Pacira Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $10,192,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Pacira Biosciences by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 639,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,983,000 after buying an additional 20,203 shares during the period. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pacira Biosciences by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 14,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter.

About Pacira Biosciences

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

Featured Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pacira Biosciences (PCRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pacira Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacira Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.