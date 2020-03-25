Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) Shares Bought by Flossbach von Storch AG Zurich

Flossbach von Storch AG Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 41.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,675 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,750 shares during the period. Palo Alto Networks makes up approximately 3.8% of Flossbach von Storch AG Zurich’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Flossbach von Storch AG Zurich’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $4,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $238,000. Andra AP fonden lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 10.9% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 18,300 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $3,730,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 480.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 131,409 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,785,000 after buying an additional 108,753 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 254,365 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $58,822,000 after purchasing an additional 9,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 297.0% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 39,915 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $9,230,000 after purchasing an additional 29,860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $265.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America cut Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.63.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock traded down $1.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $159.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,680,693. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $199.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $219.91. The stock has a market cap of $15.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.72 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. Palo Alto Networks Inc has a one year low of $125.47 and a one year high of $251.10.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The network technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.07. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 2.19% and a negative net margin of 5.58%. The business had revenue of $816.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $842.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks Inc will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Jean Compeau sold 1,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.29, for a total transaction of $349,870.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,145 shares in the company, valued at $6,067,237.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.86, for a total transaction of $2,818,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 875,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,560,275.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,562 shares of company stock worth $8,415,340 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

