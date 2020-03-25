Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Price Target Cut to $200.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $300.00 to $200.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the network technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 22.88% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $316.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Barclays dropped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $260.00 to $236.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Palo Alto Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.50.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock traded up $2.04 on Wednesday, hitting $162.77. The stock had a trading volume of 644,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,680,693. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Palo Alto Networks has a one year low of $125.47 and a one year high of $251.10. The stock has a market cap of $15.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.42 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $199.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $219.91.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The network technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.07. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 5.58% and a negative return on equity of 2.19%. The firm had revenue of $816.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $842.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 19,050 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.03, for a total transaction of $4,744,021.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.86, for a total value of $2,818,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 875,246 shares in the company, valued at $205,560,275.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,562 shares of company stock valued at $8,415,340. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 1,298 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 275 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 1,550 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,784 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

