Pan American Silver (TSE:PAAS) Price Target Lowered to C$33.00 at National Bank Financial

Pan American Silver (TSE:PAAS) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$39.00 to C$33.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 36.19% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from C$24.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Pi Financial dropped their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from C$34.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

Shares of TSE:PAAS traded down C$0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$24.23. The stock had a trading volume of 650,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 799,550. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$27.37 and its 200-day moving average price is C$25.83. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 44.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.81. Pan American Silver has a fifty-two week low of C$13.83 and a fifty-two week high of C$34.79.

In other Pan American Silver news, Senior Officer Alun Robert Doyle sold 2,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.00, for a total transaction of C$77,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 66,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,004,330. Also, Senior Officer Steven Busby sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.00, for a total transaction of C$495,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,892 shares in the company, valued at C$2,801,436.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines. The company owns and operates mines located in Mexico, Peru, Canada, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper.

Featured Article: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.