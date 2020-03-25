Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Shares Acquired by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) by 17.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,423,576 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 502,928 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 10.72% of Papa John’s Int’l worth $216,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Papa John’s Int’l during the 1st quarter worth approximately $138,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Papa John’s Int’l during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,541,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Papa John’s Int’l during the 3rd quarter valued at $132,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Papa John’s Int’l by 571.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Papa John’s Int’l by 560.6% in the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Robert Lynch acquired 7,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.92 per share, with a total value of $398,150.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,226,489.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PZZA shares. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Papa John’s Int’l from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Papa John’s Int’l in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Papa John’s Int’l from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Papa John’s Int’l in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Papa John’s Int’l in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.92.

Shares of PZZA opened at $51.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.86 and a 200-day moving average of $59.13. Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. has a one year low of $28.55 and a one year high of $70.19. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -207.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.61.

Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.05. Papa John’s Int’l had a net margin of 0.30% and a negative return on equity of 15.60%. The company had revenue of $417.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

